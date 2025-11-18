Dog perishes in Sterling house fire, resident taken to hospital for smoke inhalation treatment

A fire at a Sterling residence early Tuesday, Nov. 18, sent one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment. The family’s pet dog died in the fire.

The blaze broke out at 912 Locust St., Sterling. The homeowner called 911 at 1:46 a.m. to report his house was on fire, according to a Sterling Fire Department news release.

Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments, CGH EMS and the Sterling Police Department were dispatched to the scene, with Dixon Rural and Milledgeville firefighters dispatched to provide mutual aid.

According to the release, police officers arrived and reported flames could be seen at the side of the home; the owner said everyone was out of the house and said he had breathed in some smoke while exiting the home.

The first arriving fire apparatus made an initial exterior attack on the fire and when additional units arrived, transitioned to an interior fire attack. A mutual-aid box alarm also was made to bring more resources to the scene.

The first arriving ambulance treated the owner and transported him to CGH to be treated for smoke inhalation. Other CGH EMS ambulances and Advanced EMS stood by for the duration of the call.

The fire was under control shortly after 2 a.m. and overhaul was started, ensuring all fire had been extinguished, according to the release. Although the owner reported everyone was out, fire crews also ensured no one remained inside. A dog died as the result of smoke inhalation.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

The fire is not deemed suspicious, but remains under investigation by the state fire marshal and Sterling Fire Department, according to the release. Names of the family who own the home are being withheld at this time, due to family notification.

ComEd, NICOR and 1-800-Board Up also were called to assist at the scene.

Morrison firefighters covered Sterling and Rock Falls during the incident.