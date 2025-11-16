Lee, Whiteside and Ogle county property transfers for Nov. 3-7, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Kyle W. Page, Donna A. Page and Donna A. Fox to Aaron Doering and Anjelica Doering, 402 PADDOCK AVE, ASHTON, $160,000

Kara R. Jones, Kara R. Koman, and Lee Jones to Rachel Lawson and James Grant Lawson, 1209 GORAL COURT, DIXON, $172,000

Daniel Lee Etheridge to Martin E. Lauer and Cathy L. Lauer, 401 N JONES, AMBOY, $20,000

Kurt Woodinmiller, and Brooke Woodinmiller to Jamie Anne Arntzen, 322 CRAWFORD AVE, DIXON, $242,500

Michael J. Sondgeroth and Karen M. Sondgeroth to Joseph M. Rowland, 503 FIRST STREET N, ASHTON, $123,500

St Marys Cement U S Llc to Cooter’s Landing Llc, 1 Parcel: 07-02-33-226-003, $51,177

Kent A. Sorenson and Ashleigh Sorenson to Katherine L. Rasmussen, 1803 WHITE PINES DRIVE, DIXON, $390,000

Ashley Mejia, Robert Bradley, Claude Sexton, and Betty Sexton to Dana A. Crouse and Michael E. Ullrich, 205 SHELLHAMMER STREET W, HARMON, $42,000

Annetta M. Ward to Annetta M Ward Trustee and Annetta Ward Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-330-032, $0.00

Nathan J. Haley and Dezarae D. Haley to Kathryn Ellen Rife and Luz Cardoso Barrera, 1333 WOODLAWN ROAD, LEE, $530,000

Kujtime Redzepi and Saban Redzepi to Christina E. Ekquist, 320 PROSPECT STREET, DIXON, $200,000

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Kandie Sue Manning and Warren Gridley, 1 Parcel: 07-02-16-200-005, $20,000

Michael H. Lee and Roberta Sun Lee to Michael Hakmin Lee Co-Trustee, Roberta Sun Lee Co-Trustee, and Lee Family Trust, 2102 OLD ILLINOIS ROUTE 2, DIXON, $0.00

Leonard Cheever Upham Iii to Karen M. Dorn Trustee, Karen M. Dorn Trust, and Darin J. Dorn, 1 Parcel: 20-11-20-100-001, $2,352,000

Matthew A. Nelson to Darci L. Kellum and John Shanklin Kellum, 623 4TH AVENUE, DIXON, $150,000

Hvarre Holdings Llc to Birgit M. Adams and Birgit Marlies Adams, 614 SINNISSIPPI AVENUE, DIXON, $514,500

James Hart to Terry Harper, 714 MADISON AVE, DIXON, $210,000

Alan Hopp to Tina Rockwell, 817 CHESTNUT AVENUE, DIXON, $144,900

Dillon G. Goy to Richard Klein and Therese Klein, 407 JONES STREET N, AMBOY, $195,000

Karen A. Mcinnis and Robert L. Hahn, 623 CHESTNUT STREET W, COMPTON, $74,970

Gus P. Haritos and Penelope P. Haritos to Slavador Passamentt and Linda Q. Passamentt, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-330-017, $18,000

Todd W. Carroll to Ryan Kinkade Manfredini and Jacqueline Joanne Manfredini, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-151-013, $38,000

Lloyd E. Tatman Ii to Angel O Amaya Neri and Andrea J. Amaya, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-429-011, $13,500

Tomas Morales to Maricel Agustin Alabastro, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-328-012, $17,500

Terry Scott Frazer to Erin Goeking, 1424 BRINTON AVE N, DIXON, $200

Thomas Greyer to Eric D. Mathias and Victoria H. Mathias, 504 A LIONS DRIVE, PAW PAW, $135,000

Quit Claims

David Shaw to Matthew Willahan, 232 MAIN ST E, AMBOY, $33,000

Anthony P. Capasso and Beverly K. Capasso to Carla Renee Capasso-Stonecipher, 1 Parcel: 14-03-17-100-013, $0.00

Karen A. Mcinnis and James Howard Mcinnis to Karen A. Mcinnis, 318 HILLCREST AVE, COMPTON, and 623 CHESTNUT STREET W, COMPTON, $0.00

Gina Caruso to Gina Caruso Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-329-003, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Judith M. Swanson Trustee, Robert Luebke Family Trust, and Robert Luebke Marital Trust to Justin Eggers and Anthony Eggers, 5 Parcels: 22-18-09-400-004, 22-18-09-400-006, 22-18-10-351-003, 22-18-15-100-001, and 22-18-16-200-005, $4,410,000

Ronald J. Blaine Trustee and Ronald J. Blaine Trust to Kent A. Sorenson and Ashleigh M. Sorenson, 854 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, DIXON, $513,500

Jason M. Streit Trustee and Michael P. Streit Testamentary Trust to Duane C. Chaon and Patricia A. Chaon, 1 Parcel: 13-21-25-300-003, $560,000

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Joshua S. Huizenga to Paul J. Rosenow, 8265 BURNS RD, FENTON, $0.00

Edward A. Gale and Sharon L. Gale to Vincent B. Hennings and Meredith Virginia Hennings, 28375 WOODSIDE DRIVE, ROCK FALLS, $90,000

Frank A. Hosticka and Kristina M. Hosticka to Garett O. Plumley and Rose Ella Plumley, 503 SUNSET DRIVE, PROPHETSTOWN, $150,000

Tammi L. Morthland and Norma Jean Reed to Thomas Millard, 500 WINFIELD ST W, MORRISON, $121,000

Chad D. Ordean and Kayla Ordean to Tyler J. Sherrill and Brooke Sherrill, 906 WIKER DR, ROCK FALLS, $194,000

Carrington Mortgage Services Llc to Gabriella Quintero and Juan C. Gamez, 2209 15TH AVE, STERLING, $99,000

Jaimmy L. Pasalich and Jaimmy L. Lyles Fka to Kailey Wolf and Hubbard Cash Montgomery, 1505 DILLON AVE, STERLING, $120,000

Sheldon Sowers and Alicia Sowers to Mason J. Kaiser and Madilyn Barnhart, 2304 OAK ST, ROCK FALLS, $237,500

Carol S. Schryver Trustee and Schryver Family Trust to Alan Hopp and Stephanie Fassler, 21932 FULFS RD, STERLING, $280,000

Steven A. Gronlund and Brian M. Gronlund to Matthew A. Nelson and Angie L. Lewis, 515 WIKER DRIVE, ROCK FALLS, $165,000

Margiline R. Halverson and Margiline R. Sommers Nka to Eric Mccubbin and Shannon Mccubbin, 340 TREE LANE PROPHETSTOWN, $205,000

Wayne Miller and Mary Miller to Rudy Petersheim and Sarah Petersheim, 21530 SMIT RD, MORRISON, $275,000

Jane M. Green to Andrew John Gillam, 1412 7TH ST, FULTON, $84,694

Quit Claims

Cynthia A. Engelkens to Ann M. Klein, 19660 FELLOWS RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Jeffry N. Brondyke and Miyesca C. Brondyke to Jeffry N. Brondike and Miyesca C. Brondyke, 3 Parcels: 01-28-252-002, 01-28-252-008, and 01-28-252-009, $0.00

Teresa Decker to Teresa Lynn Decker Trust, 325 10TH ST, FULTON, $0.00

Joy Neese to Austin Hansen, 1 Parcel: 20-06-101-007, $0.00

Rex Edward Gaumer to Mary K. Gaumer and Charles M. Gaumer Iii, 1 Parcel: 10-35-251-004, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Tammy L. Tegeler Trustee and Brian E. Tegeler Trust to Tammy L. Tegeler Trust and Dillin K. Tegeler, 1 Parcel: 13-13-400-008, $0.00

Jon A. Lockhart Trust and Vickie R. Lockhart Trust to Jon A. Lockhart and Vickie R. Lockhart, 502 10TH AVE, FULTON, $0.00

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Gary C. Shipman to Randall Mitchell, Dawn Mitchelle, and Lindsay Mitchell, 1 Parcel: 515 N Congress Ave., Polo, $195,000

Sarah Cassidy and Cody Cassidy to Michele Heck, 1 Parcel: 104 S 10th St, Oregon, $200,000

John Murphy to Brent Tracy and Karen Tracy, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-355-004, $37,500

Carlos Carlderon and Olga Carlderon to Mark Calderon, 1 Parcel: 911-913 Avenue E, Rochelle, $50,000

Steven J. Marcum and Ladedra L. Marcum to Matthew Jake Arnold, 1 Parcel: 6614 N O’hare Dr, Stillman Valley, $271,000

Jeffrey A. Nelson and Karen S. Nelson to Kevin D. Slayton, 1 Parcel: 407 W North St, Polo, $110,000

Kenneth S. Chatterton and Rosalind K. Chatterton to Thomas R. Marini and Linda L. Marini, 2 Parcels: 102 West Fork, Dixon, and 100 West Fork, Dixon, $3,800

Robert A. Gronewold and Donna L. Gronewold to Jordan G. Neuschwander, 1 Parcel: 405 S Locust Ave., Forreston, $112,000

Danny S. White and Danae D. White to Lorraine N. Drought, 1 Parcel: 1133 N 7th St Unit 807, Rochelle, $109,900

Pratanna Hammas to Eli D. Smith, 1 Parcel: 600 N. Union St, Byron, $204,000

Thomas Akers and Lynn Akers to Randall L. Sealby, 1 Parcel: 9877 N Blaine Dr, Byron, $624,500

John F. Mcerlean to Jose De La Barrera, Lauren Huber and Jose De La Barrera, 1 Parcel: 2288 E IL Rte 72, Leaf River, $385,000

Barbara Brusky and James Harvey Brusky to Marc D. Crawford and Samantha J. Bradley, 1 Parcel: 109 Amber Dr, Oregon, $238,000

James E. Steed and Irene R. Steed to Kent A. Wagner and Rebecca M. Wesemann, 2 Parcels in Monroe Township: 12-19-276-001 and 12-19-276-002, $254,000

Joshua G. Crofton and Allyson P. Crofton to Emily Scheel, 1 Parcel: 122 W Shirley Ave., Rochelle, $262,000

Hre Builders Llc to Joshua G. Crofton and Allyson P. Crofton, 1 Parcel: 618 S Roberts St, Rochelle, $302,000

Betsy A. Carlson, Betsy A. Johannsen, and Craig Johannsen to Sergio Martinez, 1 Parcel: 103 W. Roosevelt St., Stillman Valley, $155,000

Haascienda Llc Series A to Andrew Clemen and Taylor Clemen, 1 Parcel: 411 S Regulators St., Creston, 362,000

Byron Legacy Properties Llc and Csc Capital Group Llc to Borgetti Properties Llc, 9 Parcels: 05-32-112-022, 05-32-115-001, 05-32-115-002, 05-32-115-003, 05-32-115-004, 05-32-115-005, 05-32-115-006, 05-32-115-007, and 05-32-115-008 $1,075,000

Quit claims

Hickory Ridge Iii Llc and John Murphy, 1 Parcel: one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-355-004, $0.00

Jm Farm Llc to Dr Farm Llc, 1 Parcel: 8276 E. Gurler Road, Ashton, $0.00

Jm Farm Llc to Dr Farm Llc, 1 Parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-12-300-002, $0.00

Debra Baumgartner to Dsb Farms Llc, 1 Parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-03-300-003, $0.00

Christopher J. Glowacki, Connie S. Glowacki, and Connie S. Zimmerman to Christopher J & Connie S Glowacki Rev Tr., 2 Parcels: 4600 N. River Road, Oregon, and one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-15-100-019, $0.00

Irvin J. Scott and Donnola S. Scott to Irvin J. Scott Trustee, Irvin J. Scott Tr, Donnola S. Scott Trustee, Donnola S. Scott Tr, 1 Parcel: 10352 E. Branch Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Nancy M. Yount Trustee and Nancy M. Young Dec Tr to Logan Van Dvorak, 1 Parcel: 204 Crow CT, Dixon, $0.00

Nancy M. Yount Trustee and Nancy M. Young Dec Tr to Jeffrey G. Dvorak and Angela M. Dvorak, 1 Parcel: 333 Birch Ln, Dixon, $0.00

Trustees deeds

Timothy B. Krehl, Trustee, Barbara A. Krehl, and Krehl Family 2023 Declaration Tr to Baker 1846 Llc, 3 Parcels: 237 S Columbian Rd, Mt. Morris; and two parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-03-200-003 and 15-03-400-002, $0.00

Linda Swim Trustee and Robert and Linda Swim Tr, Norkaeo K. Sanameesai, and Amornrat Somsri, 1 Parcel: 8505 S. Clinton St., Dixon, $219,000

Gary J. Williams Trustee and Gary J. Williams Tr. To Deanne Ebelherr, 1 Parcel: 1013 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $164,900

Patricia A. Stroh Trustee, Glenna Diane Shuman, and Stroh Family Tr1 to Gary D. Matthews, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-10-126-010, $18,000

Deeds in trust

Gerald Lapier and Tammy Lapier to Gerald Lapier Trustee, Gerald Lapier Tr, Tammy Lapier Trustee, and Tammy Lapier Tr, 1 Parcel: 7000 N Alpine Dr, Byron, $0.00

Kyle Kostelny and Stephanie Goliber to Kyle Richard Kostelny Trustee, Kyle Richard Kostelny Tr, Sephanie Allyn Goliber Trustee, and Stephanie Allyn Goliber Tr, 1 Parcel: 2599 S Snyder Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Daniel S. Barber and Jacqueline M Barber to Daniel S. Barber Trustee, Jacqueline M Barber and Jd Tr925, 2 Parcels: 1530 W IL Rte 72, Leaf River, and one parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-29-300-007, $0.00

Michael P. Carr and Marilyn J. Carr to Michael P. Carr Trustee, Marilyn J. Carr Trustee, and Michael P. & Marilyn J. Carr Tr2025, 2 Parcels: 106 North Fork, Dixon, and 7958 S. Tampam Dr, Dixon, $0.00