Lee, Whiteside and Ogle county property transfers for Nov. 3-7, 2025

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Kyle W. Page, Donna A. Page and Donna A. Fox to Aaron Doering and Anjelica Doering, 402 PADDOCK AVE, ASHTON, $160,000

Kara R. Jones, Kara R. Koman, and Lee Jones to Rachel Lawson and James Grant Lawson, 1209 GORAL COURT, DIXON, $172,000

Daniel Lee Etheridge to Martin E. Lauer and Cathy L. Lauer, 401 N JONES, AMBOY, $20,000

Kurt Woodinmiller, and Brooke Woodinmiller to Jamie Anne Arntzen, 322 CRAWFORD AVE, DIXON, $242,500

Michael J. Sondgeroth and Karen M. Sondgeroth to Joseph M. Rowland, 503 FIRST STREET N, ASHTON, $123,500

St Marys Cement U S Llc to Cooter’s Landing Llc, 1 Parcel: 07-02-33-226-003, $51,177

Kent A. Sorenson and Ashleigh Sorenson to Katherine L. Rasmussen, 1803 WHITE PINES DRIVE, DIXON, $390,000

Ashley Mejia, Robert Bradley, Claude Sexton, and Betty Sexton to Dana A. Crouse and Michael E. Ullrich, 205 SHELLHAMMER STREET W, HARMON, $42,000

Annetta M. Ward to Annetta M Ward Trustee and Annetta Ward Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-330-032, $0.00

Nathan J. Haley and Dezarae D. Haley to Kathryn Ellen Rife and Luz Cardoso Barrera, 1333 WOODLAWN ROAD, LEE, $530,000

Kujtime Redzepi and Saban Redzepi to Christina E. Ekquist, 320 PROSPECT STREET, DIXON, $200,000

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Kandie Sue Manning and Warren Gridley, 1 Parcel: 07-02-16-200-005, $20,000

Michael H. Lee and Roberta Sun Lee to Michael Hakmin Lee Co-Trustee, Roberta Sun Lee Co-Trustee, and Lee Family Trust, 2102 OLD ILLINOIS ROUTE 2, DIXON, $0.00

Leonard Cheever Upham Iii to Karen M. Dorn Trustee, Karen M. Dorn Trust, and Darin J. Dorn, 1 Parcel: 20-11-20-100-001, $2,352,000

Matthew A. Nelson to Darci L. Kellum and John Shanklin Kellum, 623 4TH AVENUE, DIXON, $150,000

Hvarre Holdings Llc to Birgit M. Adams and Birgit Marlies Adams, 614 SINNISSIPPI AVENUE, DIXON, $514,500

James Hart to Terry Harper, 714 MADISON AVE, DIXON, $210,000

Alan Hopp to Tina Rockwell, 817 CHESTNUT AVENUE, DIXON, $144,900

Dillon G. Goy to Richard Klein and Therese Klein, 407 JONES STREET N, AMBOY, $195,000

Karen A. Mcinnis and Robert L. Hahn, 623 CHESTNUT STREET W, COMPTON, $74,970

Gus P. Haritos and Penelope P. Haritos to Slavador Passamentt and Linda Q. Passamentt, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-330-017, $18,000

Todd W. Carroll to Ryan Kinkade Manfredini and Jacqueline Joanne Manfredini, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-151-013, $38,000

Lloyd E. Tatman Ii to Angel O Amaya Neri and Andrea J. Amaya, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-429-011, $13,500

Tomas Morales to Maricel Agustin Alabastro, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-328-012, $17,500

Terry Scott Frazer to Erin Goeking, 1424 BRINTON AVE N, DIXON, $200

Thomas Greyer to Eric D. Mathias and Victoria H. Mathias, 504 A LIONS DRIVE, PAW PAW, $135,000

Quit Claims

David Shaw to Matthew Willahan, 232 MAIN ST E, AMBOY, $33,000

Anthony P. Capasso and Beverly K. Capasso to Carla Renee Capasso-Stonecipher, 1 Parcel: 14-03-17-100-013, $0.00

Karen A. Mcinnis and James Howard Mcinnis to Karen A. Mcinnis, 318 HILLCREST AVE, COMPTON, and 623 CHESTNUT STREET W, COMPTON, $0.00

Gina Caruso to Gina Caruso Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-329-003, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Judith M. Swanson Trustee, Robert Luebke Family Trust, and Robert Luebke Marital Trust to Justin Eggers and Anthony Eggers, 5 Parcels: 22-18-09-400-004, 22-18-09-400-006, 22-18-10-351-003, 22-18-15-100-001, and 22-18-16-200-005, $4,410,000

Ronald J. Blaine Trustee and Ronald J. Blaine Trust to Kent A. Sorenson and Ashleigh M. Sorenson, 854 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, DIXON, $513,500

Jason M. Streit Trustee and Michael P. Streit Testamentary Trust to Duane C. Chaon and Patricia A. Chaon, 1 Parcel: 13-21-25-300-003, $560,000

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Joshua S. Huizenga to Paul J. Rosenow, 8265 BURNS RD, FENTON, $0.00

Edward A. Gale and Sharon L. Gale to Vincent B. Hennings and Meredith Virginia Hennings, 28375 WOODSIDE DRIVE, ROCK FALLS, $90,000

Frank A. Hosticka and Kristina M. Hosticka to Garett O. Plumley and Rose Ella Plumley, 503 SUNSET DRIVE, PROPHETSTOWN, $150,000

Tammi L. Morthland and Norma Jean Reed to Thomas Millard, 500 WINFIELD ST W, MORRISON, $121,000

Chad D. Ordean and Kayla Ordean to Tyler J. Sherrill and Brooke Sherrill, 906 WIKER DR, ROCK FALLS, $194,000

Carrington Mortgage Services Llc to Gabriella Quintero and Juan C. Gamez, 2209 15TH AVE, STERLING, $99,000

Jaimmy L. Pasalich and Jaimmy L. Lyles Fka to Kailey Wolf and Hubbard Cash Montgomery, 1505 DILLON AVE, STERLING, $120,000

Sheldon Sowers and Alicia Sowers to Mason J. Kaiser and Madilyn Barnhart, 2304 OAK ST, ROCK FALLS, $237,500

Carol S. Schryver Trustee and Schryver Family Trust to Alan Hopp and Stephanie Fassler, 21932 FULFS RD, STERLING, $280,000

Steven A. Gronlund and Brian M. Gronlund to Matthew A. Nelson and Angie L. Lewis, 515 WIKER DRIVE, ROCK FALLS, $165,000

Margiline R. Halverson and Margiline R. Sommers Nka to Eric Mccubbin and Shannon Mccubbin, 340 TREE LANE PROPHETSTOWN, $205,000

Wayne Miller and Mary Miller to Rudy Petersheim and Sarah Petersheim, 21530 SMIT RD, MORRISON, $275,000

Jane M. Green to Andrew John Gillam, 1412 7TH ST, FULTON, $84,694

Quit Claims

Cynthia A. Engelkens to Ann M. Klein, 19660 FELLOWS RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Jeffry N. Brondyke and Miyesca C. Brondyke to Jeffry N. Brondike and Miyesca C. Brondyke, 3 Parcels: 01-28-252-002, 01-28-252-008, and 01-28-252-009, $0.00

Teresa Decker to Teresa Lynn Decker Trust, 325 10TH ST, FULTON, $0.00

Joy Neese to Austin Hansen, 1 Parcel: 20-06-101-007, $0.00

Rex Edward Gaumer to Mary K. Gaumer and Charles M. Gaumer Iii, 1 Parcel: 10-35-251-004, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Tammy L. Tegeler Trustee and Brian E. Tegeler Trust to Tammy L. Tegeler Trust and Dillin K. Tegeler, 1 Parcel: 13-13-400-008, $0.00

Jon A. Lockhart Trust and Vickie R. Lockhart Trust to Jon A. Lockhart and Vickie R. Lockhart, 502 10TH AVE, FULTON, $0.00

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Gary C. Shipman to Randall Mitchell, Dawn Mitchelle, and Lindsay Mitchell, 1 Parcel: 515 N Congress Ave., Polo, $195,000

Sarah Cassidy and Cody Cassidy to Michele Heck, 1 Parcel: 104 S 10th St, Oregon, $200,000

John Murphy to Brent Tracy and Karen Tracy, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-355-004, $37,500

Carlos Carlderon and Olga Carlderon to Mark Calderon, 1 Parcel: 911-913 Avenue E, Rochelle, $50,000

Steven J. Marcum and Ladedra L. Marcum to Matthew Jake Arnold, 1 Parcel: 6614 N O’hare Dr, Stillman Valley, $271,000

Jeffrey A. Nelson and Karen S. Nelson to Kevin D. Slayton, 1 Parcel: 407 W North St, Polo, $110,000

Kenneth S. Chatterton and Rosalind K. Chatterton to Thomas R. Marini and Linda L. Marini, 2 Parcels: 102 West Fork, Dixon, and 100 West Fork, Dixon, $3,800

Robert A. Gronewold and Donna L. Gronewold to Jordan G. Neuschwander, 1 Parcel: 405 S Locust Ave., Forreston, $112,000

Danny S. White and Danae D. White to Lorraine N. Drought, 1 Parcel: 1133 N 7th St Unit 807, Rochelle, $109,900

Pratanna Hammas to Eli D. Smith, 1 Parcel: 600 N. Union St, Byron, $204,000

Thomas Akers and Lynn Akers to Randall L. Sealby, 1 Parcel: 9877 N Blaine Dr, Byron, $624,500

John F. Mcerlean to Jose De La Barrera, Lauren Huber and Jose De La Barrera, 1 Parcel: 2288 E IL Rte 72, Leaf River, $385,000

Barbara Brusky and James Harvey Brusky to Marc D. Crawford and Samantha J. Bradley, 1 Parcel: 109 Amber Dr, Oregon, $238,000

James E. Steed and Irene R. Steed to Kent A. Wagner and Rebecca M. Wesemann, 2 Parcels in Monroe Township: 12-19-276-001 and 12-19-276-002, $254,000

Joshua G. Crofton and Allyson P. Crofton to Emily Scheel, 1 Parcel: 122 W Shirley Ave., Rochelle, $262,000

Hre Builders Llc to Joshua G. Crofton and Allyson P. Crofton, 1 Parcel: 618 S Roberts St, Rochelle, $302,000

Betsy A. Carlson, Betsy A. Johannsen, and Craig Johannsen to Sergio Martinez, 1 Parcel: 103 W. Roosevelt St., Stillman Valley, $155,000

Haascienda Llc Series A to Andrew Clemen and Taylor Clemen, 1 Parcel: 411 S Regulators St., Creston, 362,000

Byron Legacy Properties Llc and Csc Capital Group Llc to Borgetti Properties Llc, 9 Parcels: 05-32-112-022, 05-32-115-001, 05-32-115-002, 05-32-115-003, 05-32-115-004, 05-32-115-005, 05-32-115-006, 05-32-115-007, and 05-32-115-008 $1,075,000

Quit claims

Hickory Ridge Iii Llc and John Murphy, 1 Parcel: one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-355-004, $0.00

Jm Farm Llc to Dr Farm Llc, 1 Parcel: 8276 E. Gurler Road, Ashton, $0.00

Jm Farm Llc to Dr Farm Llc, 1 Parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-12-300-002, $0.00

Debra Baumgartner to Dsb Farms Llc, 1 Parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-03-300-003, $0.00

Christopher J. Glowacki, Connie S. Glowacki, and Connie S. Zimmerman to Christopher J & Connie S Glowacki Rev Tr., 2 Parcels: 4600 N. River Road, Oregon, and one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-15-100-019, $0.00

Irvin J. Scott and Donnola S. Scott to Irvin J. Scott Trustee, Irvin J. Scott Tr, Donnola S. Scott Trustee, Donnola S. Scott Tr, 1 Parcel: 10352 E. Branch Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Nancy M. Yount Trustee and Nancy M. Young Dec Tr to Logan Van Dvorak, 1 Parcel: 204 Crow CT, Dixon, $0.00

Nancy M. Yount Trustee and Nancy M. Young Dec Tr to Jeffrey G. Dvorak and Angela M. Dvorak, 1 Parcel: 333 Birch Ln, Dixon, $0.00

Trustees deeds

Timothy B. Krehl, Trustee, Barbara A. Krehl, and Krehl Family 2023 Declaration Tr to Baker 1846 Llc, 3 Parcels: 237 S Columbian Rd, Mt. Morris; and two parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-03-200-003 and 15-03-400-002, $0.00

Linda Swim Trustee and Robert and Linda Swim Tr, Norkaeo K. Sanameesai, and Amornrat Somsri, 1 Parcel: 8505 S. Clinton St., Dixon, $219,000

Gary J. Williams Trustee and Gary J. Williams Tr. To Deanne Ebelherr, 1 Parcel: 1013 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $164,900

Patricia A. Stroh Trustee, Glenna Diane Shuman, and Stroh Family Tr1 to Gary D. Matthews, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-10-126-010, $18,000

Deeds in trust

Gerald Lapier and Tammy Lapier to Gerald Lapier Trustee, Gerald Lapier Tr, Tammy Lapier Trustee, and Tammy Lapier Tr, 1 Parcel: 7000 N Alpine Dr, Byron, $0.00

Kyle Kostelny and Stephanie Goliber to Kyle Richard Kostelny Trustee, Kyle Richard Kostelny Tr, Sephanie Allyn Goliber Trustee, and Stephanie Allyn Goliber Tr, 1 Parcel: 2599 S Snyder Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Daniel S. Barber and Jacqueline M Barber to Daniel S. Barber Trustee, Jacqueline M Barber and Jd Tr925, 2 Parcels: 1530 W IL Rte 72, Leaf River, and one parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-29-300-007, $0.00

Michael P. Carr and Marilyn J. Carr to Michael P. Carr Trustee, Marilyn J. Carr Trustee, and Michael P. & Marilyn J. Carr Tr2025, 2 Parcels: 106 North Fork, Dixon, and 7958 S. Tampam Dr, Dixon, $0.00

Property TransfersDixonSterlingPremiumRock FallsLee CountyWhiteside CountyOgle County
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois