Lung Cancer Awareness Month: OSF HealthCare urges high-risk patients to get screened

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center, 403 E. First St. in Dixon, is joining the national effort to raise awareness about lung cancer during Lung Cancer Awareness Month this November.

As the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, lung cancer claims more lives each year than breast, prostate and colon cancers combined.

Early detection is key to improving survival rates, and OSF HealthCare is encouraging eligible individuals to consider low-dose CT (LDCT) screening, a powerful tool for identifying lung cancer in its earliest stages.

“Lung cancer can be silent for a while before it starts to show symptoms,” said Dr. Eyad Karzoun, pulmonologist at OSF Saint Katharine. “That’s why it’s important for high-risk patients like smokers to get screened, if they fit within the criteria. Other early signs can be a change in breathing patterns, coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, or coughing up blood.”

What is low-dose CT screening?

A low-dose CT is a non-invasive imaging test that uses significantly less radiation than a standard CT scan. The procedure takes only a few minutes and provides detailed images of the lungs, allowing physicians to detect small nodules or abnormalities that may indicate cancer. Studies show that LDCT screening can reduce lung cancer deaths by up to 20% compared to traditional chest X-rays.

Who should be screened?

According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an annual LDCT screening is recommended for adults who meet the following criteria: