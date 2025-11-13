JCE Co-op encourages members to enroll in auto pay through new SmartHub platform

Jo-Carroll Energy Co-op is excited to announce the launch of its new SmartHub member platform, designed to make managing accounts easier and more secure than ever. As part of this transition, the cooperative is encouraging all members to log in, set up a new SmartHub account and enroll in auto pay.

With the launch of SmartHub, members who previously used automatic payments will need to log in to the new system, make the first payment manually if a payment is owed, and then reenroll in auto pay to ensure future bills are paid automatically.

“We’re thrilled to provide members with this new and improved platform,” Vice President of Member Services Jennifer Meyer said. “SmartHub gives members more control, convenience, and security when it comes to managing their energy and broadband accounts.”

Important reminder

Members who had automatic payments set up in the previous system will need to take action. For security reasons, existing banking and card information could not be transferred to SmartHub.

The first bill after Nov. 3 will not be paid automatically unless the user has reenrolled in auto pay before it is issued, so it’s essential to log in, make a one-time payment if a balance is owed, and then set up auto pay to avoid missing due dates.

To get started, members can visit www.jcecoop.com to create new accounts. If assistance is needed, JCE Co-op’s member care team is ready to help at 800-858-5522.

As a special thanks, anyone who signs up for auto pay between Nov. 3 and Nov. 28 will receive a $5 bill credit.