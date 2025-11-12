Miller is Amboy High School’s student of the month

Micah Miller, a senior, is Amboy High School’s student of the month for November.

He is the son of Joshua and Rachel Miller and has three siblings, Olivia, Gabrielle and Reagan.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find the most engaging is pre-calculus with Mrs. Carlson. My whole life I have really struggled with math until I had Mrs. Carlson as a teacher. Suddenly, so many concepts started to click. She has so many valuable life lessons, “phrase that pays”, and bribes us with so many sweet treats. I feel that anyone who is able to learn from Mrs. Carlson is extremely lucky because she is one of the best.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned: I will be attending Illinois State University next fall to study elementary education.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite extracurricular activities that I am a part of is the Leo’s Club. It feels great to give back to my community and it allows me to make connections to so many people within it. Another one of my favorite activities is the Education Pathways Program. This is my second year student teaching in a third grade classroom and I love it so much. I get to be mentored by some of the best educators: Mrs. Aubrey Burke and Ms. Jamie Rodriguez. I have learned so many valuable skills that I will definitely use in my classroom some day.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable?: My most memorable part of high school is when we won state my sophomore year. It was so much fun yelling into my megaphone and cheering on the boys.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope that every student that walks inside my classroom can look at it as a second home.