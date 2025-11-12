Shaw Local

Former Amboy resident to screen new UFO documentary in Dixon

Former Amboy resident Daniel Shapiro speaks before a piece of art that depicts a 1973 UFO encounter in remote Canada.

Former Amboy resident Daniel Shapiro speaks before a piece of art that depicts a 1973 UFO encounter in remote Canada. (Photo provided by Daniel Shapiro)

By Shaw Local News Network

Documentary film maker and former Amboy resident Daniel Shapiro will be screening his new film “STIGMA“ at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, at the Loveland House Community Center in Dixon.

The Loveland House is located at 513 W. Second St.

“STIGMA” is a 15-minute documentary examining a 1973 UFO encounter in remote Canada, and a recent attempt to recreate it through painting.

Shapiro will begin the evening with a brief lecture on his personal UFO sightings. A question-and-answer session will follow the film. Altogether, the presentation is roughly an hour long.

