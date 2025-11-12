Former Amboy resident to screen new UFO documentary in Dixon

Former Amboy resident Daniel Shapiro speaks before a piece of art that depicts a 1973 UFO encounter in remote Canada. (Photo provided by Daniel Shapiro)

Documentary film maker and former Amboy resident Daniel Shapiro will be screening his new film “STIGMA“ at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, at the Loveland House Community Center in Dixon.

The Loveland House is located at 513 W. Second St.

“STIGMA” is a 15-minute documentary examining a 1973 UFO encounter in remote Canada, and a recent attempt to recreate it through painting.

Shapiro will begin the evening with a brief lecture on his personal UFO sightings. A question-and-answer session will follow the film. Altogether, the presentation is roughly an hour long.