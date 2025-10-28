Shaw Local

Rock Falls Rotarians celebrate Rock Falls High School students of the month

Rock Falls High School staff members selected Ian Finney (left) as the September Rotary Student of the Month and Kat Scott (right) as October Rotary Student of the Month based on the character traits of Rotarians who live their lives based on The Four Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Is it beneficial to all concerned? Bob Sondgeroth (center) is Rock Falls Rotary Student of the Month Committee chairman. (Photo provided by Betty Clementz)

By Shaw Local News Network

