Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Teresa Stout, Morrison Community Hospital

Work continues Wednesday, June 25, 2025, on a $14 million expansion at Morrison Community Hospital. Slight delays have pushed the completion date to May 2026.

File photo: Work continues Wednesday, June 25, 2025, on a $14 million expansion at Morrison Community Hospital. (Alex T. Paschal)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: Teresa Stout, Morrison Community Hospital" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 27 featured Morrison Community Hospital Nurse Practitioner in the Endocrinology Department and Diabetes Educator Teresa Stout discussing her travels to bring her to MCH pursuing a career in diabetes education, plus what trends are taking place concerning diabetes, detection of diabetes, the different types of diabetes, and care of diabetes as we observe Diabetes Awareness Month coming in November.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

RadioPodcastMorrisonHealthShaw Local Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front Headlines
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.