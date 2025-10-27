Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Teresa Stout, Morrison Community Hospital

The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 27 featured Morrison Community Hospital Nurse Practitioner in the Endocrinology Department and Diabetes Educator Teresa Stout discussing her travels to bring her to MCH pursuing a career in diabetes education, plus what trends are taking place concerning diabetes, detection of diabetes, the different types of diabetes, and care of diabetes as we observe Diabetes Awareness Month coming in November.

