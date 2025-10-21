Lovett is an October Dixon High School student of the month

Daniela Lovett, a Dixon High School senior, has been named a student of the month for October.

She is the daughter of Donald and Veronica Lovett and has three siblings: Dawson Lovett, Taylor Henson and Samantha Oeinck.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find CEO very engaging because I get to tour and see the inner workings of local businesses while being outside of the classroom setting which is very refreshing as a senior.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: My plans for after graduation are to attend a 4-year university to major in biology and minor in business in hopes to become a dermatologist in the future.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: If I had to choose my two favorite extracurricular activities, they would have to be cross country/track and student council. I have gained many friends and learned so much through each of these activities and they have helped me grow into the person I am.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: Many of my most memorable moments from the past 4 years have been tied to my cross country and track teams. Making memories with my best friends in the world and being there for one another through wins, losses, and everything in between. In particular, track state my freshman year when my 4x800 team placed seventh, getting to go to Eastern Illinois for the weekend was definitely a highlight.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to graduate college and eventually come back to Dixon and give back to the community that has raised me, made me who I am.