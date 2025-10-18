‘Cake, Candles & Murder!’ coming to Dixon Elks on Nov. 15-16

Dixon Stage Left is bringing its sold-out Chicago dinner show production of “Cake, Candles & Murder!” to the Dixon Elks Club on Saturday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 16.

Shows are at 6 p.m. at the Elks club at 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon.

Upon entering the banquet hall, audience members find themselves as party guests, as they are thrust into Laura’s birthday reception gone awry. Everyone is dying to see her gifts and take home a party favor, but unfortunately, the only thing someone will be leaving with is a toe-tag!

Come laugh until it hurts and find out whose name is on the death certificate!

Or not?

While enjoying a four-course dinner, audience members compete to solve the mystery.

The evening is full of audience participation and includes singing and dancing, along with prizes galore.

Staged by Dixon Stage Left’s award-winning director, Jimmy Ferraro, this hilarious whodunit pits audience members against each other in a race to solve the case.

The show stars a vibrant cast of multi-talented performers, including Michael Lee, Holly Vrhel, Dee Etta Rowe, Donal Wolber, Ellen Peterson, Karen Kaufman, Kelsey Heslop, Stephen Osborne and George McDonald. The production stage manager is Ashlynn Whaley.

This production is sponsored by Sauk Valley Community Bank.

Get tickets at DixonStageLeft.org or call 815-440-2999.