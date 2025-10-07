Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jennifer Lang on Witches Night Out and more

File photo: Marcy Lawrence of Sterling checks out downtown Dixon Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, as part of Discover Dixon’s Witches Night Out. Local businesses offered sales and/or raffle items as part of the shop local promotion. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 6 featured Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Dixon Main Street Community Relations and Events Director Jennifer Lang, previewing the October calendar of events with the organization.

That includes a “Business After Business” networking event on Oct. 9, “Witches Night Out” on Oct. 16, the annual “Scarecrow Festival” on Oct. 18, the Halloween Parade and “Trunk Or Treat” on Oct. 25, and the fourth-grade architectural tour of Dixon on Oct. 30.

