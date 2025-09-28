Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Erie-Prophetstown’s Izzy Johnston

Name: Izzy Johnston

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Sport: Girls golf

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: She shot a personal best 85 to take first at the Three Rivers Athletic Conference meet at Byron Hills Golf Course, helping the Panthers win their first conference girls golf title as a co-op. E-P’s Michelle Naftzger (88) took second, with Ava Grawe (104) and Baylie Snowden (101) also scoring for E-P to take the title.

Johnston won the individual TRAC title after finishing as runner-up last year.

E-P golf coach Brad Tichler said Johnston did a good job of avoiding big scores.

“She worked really hard this summer playing in summer tournaments and emphasizing her short game inside 75 yards,” Tichler said, “along with her mental approach if she has a bad hole.

“Coming off last year, we had a goal as a team to win the conference and the girls have worked hard this year at trying to eliminate big scores on a hole and their short game.”

Johnston is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. She responded to a Q&A below.

The Erie-Prophetstown golf team is pictured after winning the Three Rivers Athletic Conference title The Erie-Prophetstown golf team is pictured after winning the Three Rivers meet at Byron Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Pictured, left to right, is Sarah Carlson, Baylie Snowden, Michelle Naftzger, Izzy Johnston, Ava Grawe and Taylor Richmond. (Photo contributed by Brad Tichler)

You shot an 85 to win the individual title and help the team win. What was working for you that day? Have you shot that well before? What can you say about the team’s performance?

Johnston: The day of conference everything really fell together but the one thing that stood out was my putting. I am normally not a great putter but everything was falling that day. I have shot close to that score but never that low. My team also scored very well. One of my teammates [Michelle Naftzger] followed close behind me with an 88. We were all very excited because we knew we had good chance of winning.

What do you like about golf? Have you learned anything from it?

Johnston: I love the feeling of a good shot and fast rounds. I have learned a lot about golf, but one of the most valuable things I’ve learned is that golf isn’t that serious. When I have bad rounds or things don’t go how I wanted them too, I feel like its the worst thing in the world, but it’s not. I have learned to remind myself of that, that golf is just something I do for fun. There are much worse things in life than having a bad round, and most days I have to remind myself of that.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Johnston: One specific strength I have is hitting my driver, I love hitting it on a good day. This year I have really struggled with putting, I can never get it down. I attribute my success 100% to God. I am a very strong christian and look to God in everything, especially golf. I cannot do it on my own and with my faith I can perform the way I do. Thankfully God has had my back this year and has helped me continue to perform well.

What can you say about this year’s team? What stands out?

Johnston: This year’s team is truly special. We all are so close and are equally determined to keep winning. I love each and every girl so much and they make golf so fun. I look forward to seeing them everyday and I love bonding with them all. One thing that stands out is how this year everyone is so driven and we all have the same goal of winning. Compared to previous years, this season everyone is willing to work hard and do everything they can to continue improving.

Any goals for you this season? Any goals for the team?

Johnston: My goal this season is to make it to state. That was also my goal last year but it’s actually going to happen this year. A team goal is to make it out of regionals.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Johnston: FCA, NHS, student council

Do you have a favorite book?

Johnston: My Bible

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Johnston: Culver’s

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Johnston: Gilmore Girls

Favorite music artist or genre?

Johnston: Christian/ worship

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Johnston: Ceramics with Emily Majeski

What are your plans for after high school?

Johnston: Go to Carl Sandburg to study radiology to be a Radiologic Technologist and play golf