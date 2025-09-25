Hackbarth is Rock Falls High School’s September student of the month

Kayla Hackbarth has been named Rock Falls High School’s student of the month for September.

She is the daughter of Paul and Stacey Hackbarth and has a sister, Molly.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I really enjoy my early childhood education class at Whiteside Area Career Center. Last year, I had amazing classmates who made each day so special, as well as my teacher, Julia Atilano. She puts her all into her job, and we all love having her as our teacher. I loved the projects we did last year, such as an egg baby, vision board and much more. This year, I am interning at Montmorency in a first-grade classroom, and I love it!

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school, I plan on attending Sauk Valley Community College to major in early childhood education and continue my track and field career. After my two years there, I hope to transfer to a university such as Illinois State University to finish my degree.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite activities is band. In the four years I’ve been in the RFHS band, I have made lots of friends and learned important skills like teamwork. I also really enjoy track and field. I am a thrower, so my events are very individual rather than team based. This challenges me to have confidence and always push myself to be the best I can be.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The most meaningful moment has been watching our FCA grow so much larger over the years. My friend and I started it our sophomore year, and at the time we only had around four people. The next year, we had around eight. But this year, we have around 15 to 20 people. Seeing my peers grow in their faith is so amazing to see, and I am so grateful for the group.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to be a teacher and have my own family.