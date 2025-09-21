OnCall Imaging’s breast cancer awareness event ‘Power in Pink’ set for Oct. 11

Sawyer Schindel, 5, and her mom, Candice, of Tampico, check out the Pink Heals Fire Engine when it showed up at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father Day Hill Climb on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Pink Heals Sauk Valley will be a featured guest at the Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness Month event Oct. 11 at OnCall Imaging in Rock Falls. (Earleen Hinton)

Join OnCall Imaging for its Breast Cancer Awareness Month event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 11.

The Power in Pink celebration is a free event, marking the imaging center’s second annual breast cancer awareness and screening open house. The center is located at 1609 First Ave., Rock Falls.

Featured guests include Pink Heals Sauk Valley, HOPE Cancer Wellness Center, Birdies Fore Boobies and more. This year, Birdies Fore Boobies also will present funds to HOPE Cancer Wellness Center and Pink Heals.

Other events include annual mammogram scheduling, refreshments and giveaways.

The goal of the event is to encourage women in the Sauk Valley to get their annual mammograms.

OnCall Imaging takes pride in providing top-notch care, as well as heated robes, private changing rooms and experienced technologists who care for patients from start to finish, as well as same-day appointments with flexible scheduling that includes evenings and weekends.