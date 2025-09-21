Northwest District Elks free children’s podiatry clinic set for Oct. 23 in Morrison

Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation, in cooperation with Northwest District Elks Lodges, will sponsor a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic Thursday, Oct. 23, at Morrison Family Care Clinic.

The clinic is at 303 N. Jackson St. in Morrison. Dr. David Yeager is the clinician in charge.

The clinic starts at 8 a.m. and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.

No medical referral is necessary for the clinic, but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or a second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.

The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928 and this is one of the 15 clinic locations throughout Illinois.

The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing inward or outward or complains of foot pain, they can be seen at this clinic.

The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so.

In the past, the Elks have purchased therapy services, corrective shoes, braces, wheelchairs and augmentative communication devices to help children overcome a variety of physical challenges.