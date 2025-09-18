Judge orders Dixon man facing charges related to Sept. 3 knife chase to submit to mental health evaluation

A Lee County judge on Wednesday ordered that a Dixon man charged with aggravated battery and several other offenses submit to a mental health evaluation.

Ian O. Dunbar, 27, of Dixon was charged Sept. 3 with aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, aggravated assault, carrying or possessing a knife with intent and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence in connection with the incident, according to court records. He was denied pretrial release Sept. 4 and is being held in the Lee County Jail.

Dunbar was arrested after police said he chased a family member with a knife Sept. 3 at Huffy’s gas station, 707 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon.

On Wednesday morning, Dunbar appeared via Zoom before Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert for a preliminary hearing, which is when a judge – after hearing arguments from both sides – determines whether there is enough evidence to proceed toward a trial.

Lee County Assistant Public Defender Doug Lathe, on behalf of Dunbar, waived that hearing. He asked that Dunbar submit to a fitness evaluation based on the conversations he’s had with him, the detention hearing and reading the probable-cause affidavit filed by the Dixon Police Department. There was no objection from Assistant State’s Attorney Will Fawkes.

Ackert ordered Dr. Jayne Braden to complete the evaluation.

The altercation began as an argument about a personal issue and escalated to a family member running from Dunbar, who was carrying a knife. The chase ended up in the gas station parking lot, according to the probable-cause affidavit

Two Dixon residents, Hayden Sweet and Jeremey Hunter, intervened and disarmed Dunbar. Security camera footage shows Hunter hugging Dunbar after kicking the knife away. The Dixon Police Department presented Sweet and Hunter with Valor Awards at Monday’s City Council meeting.

In an interview with a Dixon officer, the family member said Dunbar “had been suffering from mental health issues for quite some time,” according to the affidavit.

Police completed a criminal history check on Dunbar and found that he has no previous convictions, according to the affidavit.

Dunbar is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15.