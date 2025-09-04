Sterling’s Woodlawn Arts Academy names juried art exhibit winners

“The Bloom of the Desert” art piece created by Janice Conkrite. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy )

Woodlawn Arts Academy in Sterling recently named the winners of its 17th annual juried art exhibit.

The art exhibit features nearly 100 art pieces created by more than 50 student and adult artists.

The exhibit judge was award-winning artist Joe Milosevich of Crest Hill. Milosevich selected the following artwork as the exhibit’s winners:

“Emerging Vase,” Lloyd Beckman, first place, adult fine art

“Autumn Storm,” Robert Cholke, first place, adult photography

“Solace,” Caylee H., first place, children’s show

“Sharing,” Shirley Guay, second place, adult fine art

“Along Came a Spider,” Wolf Koch, second place, adult photography

“Welded Cuff,” Justin J., second place, children’s show

“Milk Chocolate Moon,” Neal Zahn, third place, adult fine art

“Water Drop Windows,” Linnea Koch, third place, adult photography

“Angry Owl,” Julianne C., third place, children’s show

“White Hibiscus,” Karen Tucker, honorable mention, adult fine art

“Father Daughter Dance,” Robert Cholke, honorable mention, adult photography

“Kiltro,” Emmaliah C., honorable mention, children’s show

The People’s Choice for Best of Show winner was “The Bloom of the Desert” by Janice Conkrite. The art piece was selected by community members attending the exhibit’s opening reception.

The exhibit will be displayed from 9 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Friday, Nov. 14.

Conkrite, Tucker, Garcia, and Hundrieser’s artwork also will be included in Woodlawn Arts Academy’s winter art exhibit. The exhibit’s opening reception is being held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Attendees can meet the artists and view artwork. The exhibit will run through Thursday, Feb. 12.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com.

“Autumn Storm” photography art piece created by Robert Cholke (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy )

“Emerging Vase” fine art piece created by Lloyd Beckman (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy )