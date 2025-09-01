Dixon native trains to join U.S. Navy submarine force

Damien DuBois, a Dixon High School graduate, is a student at the Naval Submarine School, training to serve as an information systems technician (communications) in the submarine force. (Photo provided by the U.S. Navy)

Petty Officer 3rd Class Damien DuBois, a native of Dixon, is training to be part of the U.S. Navy’s 125-year tradition of service under the sea.

DuBois graduated from Dixon High School in 2024.

“Growing up, I worked a multitude of different jobs, which taught me to adjust, adapt quickly and to strive to do my best,” DuBois said. “Being in the Navy, a lot of what we do is adapting.”

DuBois joined the Navy one year ago. Today, DuBois is a student at the Naval Submarine School, training to serve as an information systems technician (communications) in the submarine force.

“My grandfather served in the Navy,” DuBois said. “I joined the Navy to follow his lead and take control of my path.”

Located aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Naval Submarine School is where officers and enlisted sailors receive the basic knowledge needed to join operational submarine commands in the fleet.

U.S. Navy sailors are training at the schoolhouse alongside members of the Royal Australian Navy who are part of the AUKUS Pillar 1 Optimal Pathway, a partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States aimed at helping Australia acquire a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

Once in the fleet, the foundation established at submarine school allows sailors to build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining submarines and all their systems. The school also provides refresher and advanced training to members of the submarine force and those supporting submarine commands to increase proficiency in specific skills.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the U.S. Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technologically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

After completing training, DuBois will serve aboard or in support of one of the Navy’s three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines, ballistic-missile submarines and guided-missile submarines. Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. They are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarines will replace the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each guided-missile submarine is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

“I am most proud of having worked my way from being a seaman recruit up to now a petty officer third class within a short time,” DuBois said. “It’s given me the opportunity to lead and help other sailors strive to be the best version of themselves.

“Serving in the Navy means the world to me,” DuBois said. “I can protect my country and family to ensure they can live happily and in peace.”

DuBois also said he is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my mother, Kristy McClain, my father, Michael DuBois, and my late grandfather, Roy McClain, for their support,” DuBois said. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without their support.”