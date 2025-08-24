YWCA Clinton to host Street Fest on Sept. 6 in downtown Clinton, Iowa

YWCA Clinton will host a Street Fest in honor of its 110 years of service from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 in downtown Clinton, Iowa.

This event is presented by YWCA Clinton in recognition of its 110 years of service.

The festival will feature various food trucks and live music performed by soul band 10 of Soul. A Kids Fun Run is set for 6:30 p.m. Race participants will receive race shirts. Registration is required and due by Sept. 1. To register, visit clintonhalfmarathon.com. Registration also will be available at the festival.

The festival also will serve as a Clinton Half Marathon packet pick-up location. The marathon race packets can be collected from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We can’t wait to share with everyone what promises to be an unforgettable evening,” YWCA Clinton operations director Stephanie Sommers said in a news release. “After 110 years of dedicated work, this Street Fest is our way of saying thank you to the entire community for their support as we continue to champion peace, justice, dignity and freedom for all. Come join us for great music, delicious food, fun for the kids, and an incredible atmosphere!”

YWCA Clinton’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen the community through health and wellness options, child care, youth programming and housing and homeless prevention programs.

For information, visit ywcaclinton.org.