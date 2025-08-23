Dixon Family YMCA CEO steps down, board says organization faces uncertain financial future

After 18 years at the helm, Dixon Family YMCA CEO Andy McFarlane has stepped down, according to a news release issued by the YMCA board of directors Thursday, Aug. 21.

In an email, YMCA board President Ermir Ramadani said the Dixon Family YMCA is facing a critical moment as it navigates a leadership change amid pressing financial difficulties that threaten its ongoing operations. The board expressed deep gratitude for McFarlane’s leadership and service to the YMCA but said that although the organization works under an interim leadership plan and prepares to search for a new CEO, immediate concerns lie in stabilizing the organization’s finances.

Ramadani stressed that the YMCA, which was founded in 1868, now stands at a crossroads. Ramadani urged the community to rally behind the organization to ensure it can continue offering its vital programs, which range from youth sports and child care to fitness classes and senior wellness.

“The YMCA has always been strongest when the community stands behind it,” Ramadani said. “Now more than ever, we need our members, partners and neighbors to step forward – through membership, donations and volunteerism – to keep this resource alive.”

The board emphasized that the coming weeks are crucial for the Y’s future and encouraged those interested in supporting or learning more about how to help to contact the YMCA directly.