Illinois Extension to hold poverty simulation Sept. 5 in Sterling

The University of Illinois Extension will partner with the Ogle and Whiteside county health departments to hold a poverty simulation from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at the Sterling Township office, 505 W. Lynn Blvd., Sterling.

Attendees can navigate scenarios families in poverty encounter, such as securing housing, feeding families, and accessing essential services. Lunch will be served.

“Affectively addressing poverty in our communities requires more than awareness – it calls for firsthand understanding,” Illinois Extension county director for Carroll, Lee, and Whiteside counties Karla Belzer said in a news release. “This simulation is a valuable tool for government employees, educators, professionals, community members, and anyone interested in gaining a new perspective on the struggles of those in need.”

Registration is required and due Thursday, Aug. 28. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/CLWpoverty or call 815-632-3611.