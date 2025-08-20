Timber Lake Playhouse performances of ‘Glü’ begin Aug. 22

Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll will hold world-premiere performances of the musical “Glü” from Friday through Aug. 31.

“Glü” tells the story of Lizzy Glühen, a women who finds herself in a sticky situation after inheriting the family business. She must decide whether to sell the company for money or stick with it like her grandfather.

“The most thrilling part of my job is giving a new musical its first heartbeat in front of a live audience. With the Andy Bro New Works Program, we produce world premieres at full scale, so writers see their work in the conditions it was meant for. ”Glü" is the kind of show that proves a premiere here in Mount Carroll can echo far beyond Illinois.” Timber Lake Playhouse and Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri said in a news release.

“Glü is a story about connection and trust for people in a small community. In these current times of division and disingenuous arguments, telling a story about those things almost feels subversive. But with Glü what I really love is that there’s truly something in it for everyone. And Jake’s script is absolutely bonkers,” “Glü” co-creator Alexander Sage Oyen also said in the news release.

The cast includes Sarah Daniels as Lizzy, Heath Saunders as Tyler, Nia Chavis as Leona, Sam O’Neill as Kevin, Emma Theriot as Meredith, Anthony Scarpone as Otto, Drew Perez Harris as Mike, Darcie A. Hingula as Mary and Kate McQuillan as Margo.

“Glü” was created by songwriter Alexander Sage Oyen and writer and director Jake Lockwood. The Timber Lake Playhouse production is directed by Tommy Ranieri, musically directed by Matthew Surico, and associate directed by Rachel Da Silva. The creative team includes costume designer Matthew Robert Carl, properties designer Finley Fields, scenic designer Jonas Harrison and lighting designer Alexander Le Vaillant Freer.

To buy tickets, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org/glu.

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll.