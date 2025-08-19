Whiteside County man dies in 1-vehicle crash in Erie Township: Sheriff

An Erie man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Erie Township in Whiteside County.

Frankie S. George, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened about 3:03 p.m. on Moline Road near Hillside Road, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the release, preliminary investigation indicates George’s westbound vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and entered the opposite ditch.

George’s passenger, Mary K. George, 71, of Erie, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken by EMS for treatment.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Erie Police Department, Erie EMS, Erie Fire Department, MedForce 1, the Whiteside County Dispatch Center, the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit, the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office and the Fulton Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.