Milledgeville equestrian team participates in national championship

The Top Tier Equestrian team in Milledgeville recently participated in the Youth Equestrian Development Association National Championship held in McDonald, Tennessee.

The team was awarded national titles, scholarship awards, and Top Five finishes.

Team members Vivian Buis and June Drinkall were awarded National Champions in their respective divisions. Tinley Downie received a Top Five division finish. Harper Urish earned several Top Five finishes and thousands of dollars in scholarship funds. Downie and Urish also made their national championship debuts. The riders trained at Drinkall Performance Horses in Milledgeville.

“This kind of success doesn’t happen overnight,” a Drinkall Performance Horses trainer said in a news release. “These girls put in the hard work day in and day out, and it’s amazing to see their efforts rewarded on the national stage.”