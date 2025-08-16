Byron Public Library will be closed Labor Day

Special Hours

The Byron Public Library will be closed in observance of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, and will reopen for regular hours Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Did you know…

The Byron Library can help you research your family history? Stop in to access Ancestry.com Library Edition or Family Search from the library computers, or view our physical local history collection located in the conference room. You can also visit byronlibrary.org/services/local-history/.

Creative Studio

Our Creative Studio is open on Sunday afternoons and two evenings a week, so stop by for monthly crafts and to use our maker space equipment. Crafts out on the tables are free of charge, while some other projects will incur a cost depending on materials. Middle school and high school youths can use some of the materials while with an adult, or during Teen Time. Creative Studio hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursdays, and closed Fridays and Saturdays.

Check out the Mobile App

Did you know that there is an easy way to use the library from your phone? Just download the PrairieCat app to your phone or mobile device and log in with your library card number and PIN. You’ll be able to view your checkouts and holds, renew renewable materials, and search the library catalog. There’s even a digital copy of your library card.

Curbside Delivery

The library is open for browsing, but patrons can still use curbside service. Place your holds online at byronlibrary.org or call us at 815-234-5107. Not sure what you want? Call us for help. We will call or email you with a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up. Call us when you arrive at the library, and we will bring your items out to you, already checked out. A receipt with your due dates will be included with your items.

For more information, visit byronlibrary.org or the library’s social media pages.