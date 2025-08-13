Bonnell Industries pledges $25K to Dixon YMCA child development center

Dixon YMCA director Andrew McFarlane gestures while directing visitors to the new Lovett Child Development Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Bonnell Industries has pledged $25,000 to support the Dixon Family YMCA’s Lovett Child Development Center, a new facility focused on early childhood education.

The gift, to be paid over five years in annual August installments, reflects the company’s commitment to investing in Dixon’s future by supporting local families and young learners, according to company officials.

Bonnell Industries President Joe Bonnell said the donation reflects the company’s long-standing focus on community engagement.

“We are proud to donate to such a strong member of the community, and when it comes to community and involvement, the YMCA has proven to be a leader,” Bonnell said. “This project is very beneficial to the community to have an up-to-date child care facility here in Dixon.”

The 15,000-square-foot Lovett Child Development Center, located at 1675 Fulfs Lane, opened earlier this year after nearly two years of planning and construction. The facility serves infants and children up to 5 years old, expanding the YMCA’s child care capacity from 48 to 226. It features 13 classrooms, two playgrounds, kitchen services, a nurse’s station, and space for partner agencies.

The expansion was driven by long-standing demand for child care in the region, with the YMCA previously operating at capacity for more than a decade and maintaining a waiting list of hundreds of families. The center is part of a broader effort to meet child care needs in the tri-county area, where thousands of families are estimated to be underserved.

“We are incredibly grateful to Joe Bonnell and the entire team at Bonnell Industries for their leadership and generosity,” Dixon Family YMCA CEO Andrew McFarlane said. “Their support will help us provide high-quality early learning experiences and create a lasting impact for future generations.”