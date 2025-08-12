Sauk Valley student-athletes on University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholastic honor roll

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recently announced its Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Scholastic Honor Roll for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The university named more than 400 student-athletes to the honor roll.

Students named to the honor roll earned a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The honor roll includes 231 men and 197 women student-athletes across 22 varsity sports.

Sauk Valley-area student-athletes named to the honor roll include:

Sterling: Abby Aitken, counseling, women’s tennis team member

Abby Aitken, counseling, women’s tennis team member Rock Falls: Emily Lego, psychology, women’s volleyball team member

The university also received the All-Academic Award. The award is presented to institutions with a student-athlete GPA equal to or greater than the student body GPA. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student-athletes earned six WIAC Scholar Athlete of the Year awards, nine Academic All-American honors and two NCAA Elite 90 recognitions.