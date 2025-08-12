Illinois Extension to offer youth mental health workshop Sept. 9 in Sterling

The University of Illinois Extension will partner with Sinnissippi Centers, Inc. to offer adults a youth mental health workshop from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, at Whiteside County Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling.

Attendees can learn how to identify, understand, and respond to youth mental health illness signs and substance use disorders. The workshop costs $30. Registration is required and due Wednesday, Aug. 20. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/YMHFAWhiteside or call 815-632-3611.

For more information, call 815-632-3611 or 815-244-1376.