Restoration completed on historic Dixon bank building; public open house slated for Aug. 14

The first floor of the former Dixon National Bank at 101 W. First St. has been restored to much of its original grandeur. (Photo provided by Kris Brantley)

After 111 years, the former Dixon National Bank building has been restored to much of its 1914 grandeur.

The renovated building at 101 W. First St. will hold a public open house from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14. The open house will run concurrently with the grand opening of the new first-floor tenant, Sleek Salon.

For the past 18 months, Dixon’s Northridge Properties has been working on the restoration. To emphasize the building’s history, the renovation added a historical display at the First Street entrance. The display features the original bank deposit boxes from the 1914 vault, along with old photographs and noteworthy details about the history of the building.

The restoration work revealed the first floor’s original 20-foot ceiling and 16-foot windows, which had been covered since the 1950s. Using rare old photos as a guide, workers created special castings to restore the interior columns and crafted special tools to re-create the elegance of the original interior details.

Dixon’s 1914 ‘skyscraper’

At its 1914 grand opening at the epicenter of Dixon’s business district, the new bank was hailed as “the city’s first skyscraper.” Even after 111 years, it remains the tallest building in downtown Dixon.

Announcing its opening in 1914, the Dixon Evening Telegraph described it as a “wonderful new structure that will be the greatest credit to the city for many years to come.”

The edifice is one of the enduring community landmarks built by William J. McAlpine (1852-1930), the renowned local contractor. McAlpine’s buildings include the Dixon Public Library (1899), Lee County Courthouse (1901), Jones Funeral Home – his personal residence (1903), Dixon Post House (1909), Dixon Theater (1922) and City National Bank (1926). He also built courthouses and public buildings in various cities in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Saving history

Dixon National Bank owned the building from 1914 to 1991, when it was sold to Amcore Bank. Midland States Bank then acquired the bank in 2010. Local ownership returned in 2021, when Northridge Properties of Dixon purchased the property.

“The 1914 bank building is the architectural cornerstone of Dixon,” said Tom Wadsworth, Dixon history columnist for The Telegraph. “I think we all win when a building owner invests in beautifying and saving its history for future generations.”

In 1914, the bank originally occupied the entire first floor and basement, while all the upper floors were devoted to office space, often for doctors and lawyers. Today, most of the office space is occupied by a variety of businesses, but two single offices are now available on the fourth floor, which offers a shared kitchen, lounge and conference room.