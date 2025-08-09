Paw Prints: Artworks of Animals exhibit runs through Sept. 13 at Oregon’s Coliseum Museum

"The Kiss" photograph metal art piece was created by artist Rich Born. (Photo provided by the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana )

The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana will hold an opening reception for its Paw Prints: Artworks of Animals Exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the museum, 124 N. Fourth St., Oregon.

The exhibit is scheduled to run through Saturday, Sept. 13.

Awards will be presented to the exhibit artists by Sycamore resident Carol Bingham. Live music is being performed by Al and Jeannie Brown.

The exhibit features 67 wood burning, pastel, oil, acrylic, photography, cross stitch, watercolor, and sculpture art pieces created by 34 northern Illinois artists.

The artists include Jean Apgar, David Bingaman, Richard Born, Pam Bradford, Clarence Butcher, Alberto Calderon, Janet Cederlund, Bob Cholke, Mary Crawford, Jane Erlandson, Margi Forss, Carolyn Freese, Connie Fry, Beverly Garcia, Jeanne Garrett, Roger Goodspeed, Stephen Hart, Kat Heitzman, Cora Hutchison, Julie Kennelly, Linnea Koch, Wolf Koch, Greg LaMont, Colleen Logsdon, Jennifer McLaughlin, Paula Marsh, Barry Mayworm, Joy Meyer, Ellen Mumford, Robb Robbins, Mary von Tish, Kathe Wilson, Lucinda Winterfield and Julie Young.

The Coliseum Museum’s mission is to present history, art, antiques, and Americana through rotating and permanent music, theater, exhibits, and workshops.

For more information, visit cmaaa.org or facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum/.

“I’ll Carry You Always” soft pastel art piece created by artist Paula Marsh (Photo provided by the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana )

“Sunrise Spirit” watercolor painting created by artist Mary von Tish (Photo provided by the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana )