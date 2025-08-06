Sterling accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

Sterling Community Service Officer Mary Toth and comfort dog Millie are shown at the Sterling Police Department's training room on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Toth will lead the upcoming Citizen's Police Academy in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

Ever wanted to get a look at the people and processes behind the badge?

The Sterling Police Department is now accepting applications for this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy. The seven-session academy will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday starting Sept. 9 in the Sterling Police Department’s training room, 212 Third Ave.

Participants will be able to take a tour of the department, learn about the hiring process, the ins and outs of policing, and cover the following topics:

Department Structure

A Day in the Life of a Police Officer

Millie, SPD’s Comfort Dog

Traffic and DUI Enforcement

Crime Scene Investigations

Shooting Simulator

The academy will be led by Community Service Officer Mary Toth, who is also the handler for the department’s comfort dog, Millie. Attendees will get an up-close look at the department’s different jobs and processes, including mock traffic and DUI stops.

Participants will also visit the police academy at Sauk Valley Community College, where they’ll have the chance to use the same shooting simulator that trains cadets in real-life scenarios.

According to Toth, last year’s class responded so enthusiastically to the experience that it inspired the department to go a step further, creating an “advanced citizens’ academy” exploring in-depth coverage of DUI enforcement, school resource officer roles, juvenile law, crime scene processing and practicals, special weapons and tactics operations and an active shooter drill.

“Every single person signed back up for it,” Toth said. ”It was a lot of fun, and they were all still very engaged the second time around.”

Because of the time and resources involved in offering the advanced academy, Toth said the SPD will only hold it every few years and will limit it to graduates of the initial course. The next advanced session is not expected until spring 2026.

To join the Citizen’s Police Academy, participants must be 18 or older. Certain misdemeanor and felony convictions could disqualify participation.

Seating is limited, and applications are still available on the city’s website at sterling-il.gov. The last day to apply is Friday, Aug. 29.

Completed applications can be sent to Toth at mtoth@sterling-il.gov or dropped off at the Sterling Police Department, 212 Third Ave. For more information, call 815-632-6613.