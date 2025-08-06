Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy McFarlane on fall YMCA activities

File photo: Cheryl Sohn of Dixon uses a stair-climbing machine Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Dixon YMCA. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for August 6 featured Dixon Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andy McFarlane discussing the organization’s recent participation during the 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival “Reagan Run” and the “National Night Out” observance.

Other topics discussed included YMCA fall youth soccer registration and the opening of the season in September, and a message about the volunteers who support many different areas of activities at the YMCA.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.