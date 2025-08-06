Sauk Valley

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy McFarlane on fall YMCA activities

Cheryl Sohn of Dixon uses a stair climbing machine Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Dixon YMCA. The Y put forth a challenge to patrons to use the machine to climb 110 flights, the same at the World Trade Center, in recognition of 9/11.

File photo: Cheryl Sohn of Dixon uses a stair-climbing machine Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Dixon YMCA. (Alex T. Paschal)

By John Sahly
The TALK-LINE interview for August 6 featured Dixon Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andy McFarlane discussing the organization’s recent participation during the 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival “Reagan Run” and the “National Night Out” observance.

Other topics discussed included YMCA fall youth soccer registration and the opening of the season in September, and a message about the volunteers who support many different areas of activities at the YMCA.

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.