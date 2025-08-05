Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jennifer Lang on Dixon chamber outings

File photo: The sixth annual Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Manufacturing Dinner was Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon. (Photo provided by Dallas Knack)

The TALK-LINE interview for August 4 featured Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Dixon Main Street Director of Community Relations and Events, Jennifer Lang.

Topics discussed include: the recently held chamber golf outing in July, along with a multi-chamber “Business After Business” held at Sauk Valley Community College. Also, upcoming events including an August “Business After Business” on August 14, the final “City Market” at the Riverfront August 6, “Fitness at the Riverfront” and Music At The Square” continuing through August, “Venetian Night” on Saturday August 9 at the Riverfront featuring street performers, a magician, kids games, a spaghetti eating contest, a drone light show and more.

