Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jennifer Lang on Dixon chamber outings

The sixth annual Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Manufacturing Dinner was Thursday, Oct. 10, at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon.

File photo: The sixth annual Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Manufacturing Dinner was Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon. (Photo provided by Dallas Knack)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: Jennifer Lang on Dixon chamber outings" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for August 4 featured Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Dixon Main Street Director of Community Relations and Events, Jennifer Lang.

Topics discussed include: the recently held chamber golf outing in July, along with a multi-chamber “Business After Business” held at Sauk Valley Community College. Also, upcoming events including an August “Business After Business” on August 14, the final “City Market” at the Riverfront August 6, “Fitness at the Riverfront” and Music At The Square” continuing through August, “Venetian Night” on Saturday August 9 at the Riverfront featuring street performers, a magician, kids games, a spaghetti eating contest, a drone light show and more.

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.