Sterling Federal Bank CFO retires from executive team

Sterling Federal Bank has announced the retirement of Steven Brewer from its executive team.

Since joining SFB in 2010, Brewer has served as vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary. He joined the SFB board of directors in 2015.

Before joining SFB, Brewer worked in the banking industry for 15 years, most recently as senior vice president and controller of AMCORE Bank. He also spent 17 years in agribusiness with DeKalb Genetics Corporation, where he served as chief tax officer.

Brewer holds professional designations as a certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant. He also serves as an elder and treasurer at First Baptist Church in Sycamore.

James Ballentine (Photo provided by Sterling Federal Bank)

With Brewer’s retirement, Sterling Federal Bank has named James Ballentine as the new vice president and CFO. Ballentine joined the bank in 2013.

Originally from Chicago, Ballentine holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ashford University and an MBA with a concentration in accounting and business from Western Illinois University.

He is also active in the Sauk Valley community, competing in regional basketball leagues, and is a published author with a passion for personal growth and mentorship. He currently resides in Davenport with his family.