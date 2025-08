Kathy Bielema, a volunteer at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, talks about the history and types of windmills as she gives a tour at the center during the 25th anniversary celebration of Fulton's de Immigrant windmill on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

The Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton is putting out a request for volunteers.

The Windmill Cultural Center is having a meeting at the center for new volunteers. The meeting begins at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at 111 10th Ave., Fulton.

Come learn about volunteering. If you cannot attend the meeting but are interested in volunteering, call Jane Orman-Luker at 815-589-3479.