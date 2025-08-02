Dixon police K-9 missing, chief asks for public’s help

The Dixon Police Department on Saturday, Aug. 2, requested the public’s urgent assistance in locating its missing K-9, Vesuc. (Photo provided by the Dixon Police Department)

The Dixon Police Department is requesting the public’s urgent assistance in locating its missing K-9, Vesuc.

Vesuc, a German Shepherd, was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, in the area of West Graham Street in Dixon. He is 80 pounds and was wearing a black collar.

A news release issued late Saturday morning urges anyone who sees the dog to call 911 immediately. The release states that members of the public should not approach Vesuc as he may be startled or disoriented while separated from his handler.

The Dixon Police Department has launched a full-scale search and is actively pursuing all leads.

“K-9 Vesuc is not just a highly trained police service dog, he’s a beloved member of our department and our community,” Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins said. “Our officers are working around the clock to bring him home safely, and we’re asking for the public’s help in this effort. We are deeply grateful for your support.”

The release states the department will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.