Sterling schools gearing up for orientations, sports jamborees, block party

With the first full day of school quickly approaching on Thursday, Aug. 14, Sterling Public Schools has a few important events you might not want to miss.

Warrior Walk Through

Freshmen and new students are invited to participate in self-guided tours of Sterling High School at 1608 Fourth Ave. on Thursday, Aug. 7. Students can walk their class schedule, set up their lockers, buy physical education uniforms and more.

Back-to-School Night

Families will be able to walk their students’ class schedules, meet teachers, set up lockers, turn in school forms, buy PE uniforms and more.

Monday, Aug. 11:

Challand Middle School, 1700 Sixth Ave., at 5 p.m.

Franklin Elementary, 1510 E. 25th St., at 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary, 806 E. Le Fevre Road, at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 12:

Lincoln Elementary, 1501 E. Sixth St., at 6 p.m.

Washington Elementary, 815 W. Le Fevre Road, at 6 p.m.

SHS freshman orientation takes place in the auditorium at 5:45 p.m., followed by the regular event at 6:15 p.m.

Sports Jamboree and Block Party

The Sterling Schools Foundation is inviting the community to celebrate the start of a new school year and show their support for local athletics with two events on Friday, Aug. 22.

Festivities begin with the Back-to-School Sports Jamboree from 5-7 p.m. at the Roscoe Eades Stadium and Field House across from SHS, where guests will meet this year’s student-athletes. Attendees of all ages can enjoy food and drinks from the concession stand while watching scrimmages featuring the football, volleyball and soccer teams.

The celebration continues with the fourth annual Golden Warrior Back-to-School Block Party from 7-10 p.m. at the SSF Alumni Center, 510 E. Miller Road, featuring an adults-only event for guests 21 and older. Tickets cost $40 and include an Italian-themed dinner, access to a cash bar and one raffle entry for a chance to win a share of $5,000 in cash prizes, including the $2,500 grand prize.

SSF Executive Director Jim Spencer said proceeds from the event will benefit the Sterling Athletic Booster Club.

“We hope to see everyone there. It’s going to be a great time,” Spencer said.

For information or to buy a ticket, visit sterlingschoolsfoundation.org/blockparty.