Fall into Fitness with Sterling Park District sports, classes for all ages

The Sterling Park District has released its fall 2025 Activity Guide, showcasing fitness programs, recreational sports, wellness services and family-friendly events designed to engage residents of all ages.

The Youth Flag Football League, open to players in grades first through fifth, introduces the fundamentals of football without contact. Participants will learn basic techniques such as passing, receiving and defensive positioning while gaining an understanding of team play and strategy.

Practices are twice a week beginning the week of Sept. 8, and games take place on Saturdays. Players will be contacted by their coaches before the first practice to receive team assignments, practice schedules and jerseys. Registration closes Sunday, Aug. 24. This program fills up quickly, and registering by the deadline does not guarantee a spot.

The Youth Fall Outdoor Soccer League kicks off for kids as young as pre-K and extends through fifth grade. Designed to foster individual growth and teamwork, the league offers weekly practices starting the week of Sept. 1, with Saturday morning games starting Sept. 6.

Players will receive uniforms and game schedules at their first practice. For grades six through eight, a dedicated middle school soccer program is supervised by coach Gabe Ocampo. This program blends structured practices with Saturday scrimmages, allowing athletes to sharpen their skills in a more advanced yet recreational setting. The deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 18. This program also fills up quickly, and spots are limited.

One of the standout offerings for youth fitness this fall is Fit and Fuel, a unique program co-sponsored with Whiteside County 4-H and designed specifically for youths who want to better understand the connection between physical fitness and nutrition.

Participants explore healthy eating habits, make-and-take fun, easy snacks or dinners to re-create at home while having fun learning new ways to be active, playing tennis, playing basketball, doing yoga and more.

The district’s tennis and pickleball programs cater to a range of ages and skill levels. Youth tennis lessons use a progressive ball system (red, orange, green) to develop proper technique, while adult programs include cardio tennis, skill drills and private instruction. Pickleball enthusiasts can sign up for individual or group lessons.

The Duis Center is the district’s aquatic and gymnastics hub. Its six-lane lap pool and separate diving well host swim lessons ranging from infant water exploration to advanced stroke techniques, as well as lap swim and open swim sessions. The Wahoo Aquatic Club, a competitive swim team, returns this fall with training for beginner through elite-level swimmers. In gymnastics, the center offers progressive instruction from toddler-parent classes to competitive team training.

Tumbling and cheerleading programs are available, with options for recreational and performance-focused athletes. Westwood continues to offer an array of group fitness classes for people looking to elevate their fitness journey or try something new.

Yoga classes on Monday and Thursday evenings combine a flow sequence with high-intensity movements. Through quick movements and long holds, power yoga is designed to increase your heart rate, strengthen your muscles and build endurance. It’s a great way to unwind, reconnect and leave feeling empowered.

Monday through Friday mornings, seniors can participate in a class tailored specifically to them. Senior Fitness and Fit for Life are held on the functional fitness turf.

In Fit for Life, a senior fitness specialist leads participants ages 50 and older through resistance-based training designed to improve strength, balance and cardiovascular fitness. In Senior Fitness, participants ages 60 and older work toward improving their health with a fun group using Dynabands, chairs and guided movement to safely improve coordination, mobility and cardiovascular health.

Participants also have access to Westwood’s indoor walking track during designated morning hours, making it easy to stay active in a comfortable environment. Both classes are free for members, while nonmembers can take advantage of punch passes available at $13 for 12 visits.

Save the dates for these annual fall events: the Pumpkin Dash on Oct. 4 and the Haunted Train Walk on Oct. 25.

For details on programs or to register, visit sterlingparks.org or call 815-622-6200. This fall is all about movement, community and fun at the Sterling Park District.

Nora Reuter is the Sterling Park District’s marketing manager.