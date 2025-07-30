Whiteside County property transfers for July 21-25, 2025

Warranty deeds

Matthew Walters to Kyle Bahnsen, 2207 4th St., Fulton, $23,000.

Nathaniel Davis to Cindy Casas, 5727 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $175,000.

Kelly E Buck and Gary J Buck to Jay King, 30671 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $60,000.

Top Tier Rentals Llc to Comfort Olubisi Mall and Edward C Mall, 107 W. South St., Morrison, $52,000.

Morrison Main Street Land Trust 1 to Gold Standard Ventures Llc, 203 W. Main St., Morrison, $500,000.

Nathan R Mauren and Caitlin E Mauren to Tyler M Gould and Mary E Gould, 4526 Winn Road, Sterling, $364,000.

Paul H Sikkema and Lisa M. Sikkema to Shane M Sikkema, Patricia D Tammen and Amanda J Podulka, one parcel in Fulton Township: 01-11-200-005, $0.

Shannon L Dolieslager, Brianne L Hoy, Kasie A Dodd and Jodi L Meier to Eric Robinson Jr, 512 W. Sixth Ave., Lyndon, $130,000.

Thomas W Jones to Brian Steines Logging Inc, one parcel on Smaltz Road, Fulton: 02-05-400-008, $275,373.

Kurt And Brian Properties Llc to Sterling Industrial Development Commission, 302 4th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Brad E Grobe to James Thielen and Dorothy Thielen, 105 W. Grove St., Coleta, $15,000.

Joel R Mcdonnell to Kophamer Blean Property Management Llc Series Iv, 206 Larch St., Morrison, $31,000.

Rita F Stites, formerly known Rita F Howard, and Johnny Stites to Bradley J Clark, 1806 New High St., Rock Falls, $155,500.

Zachary B Brinkerhoff and Madison N Brinkerhoff to Brandon P Scudder and Karen A Scudder, 602 S. Jackson St., Morrison, $199,000.

Thomas Sheldon and Shareen Pratt to Dennis Feldkirchner and Joann Feldkirchner, 611 Marsha Lane, Rock Falls, $300,000.

Logan Malmberg to Shane Williams, 504 E. 8th St., Rock Falls, $115,000.

James N Roberts and Linda M Roberts to Tad A Nelson and Melissa K Nelson, 8512 Albany Road, Erie, $375,000.

Kristopher J Kyarsgaard to Skr Rentals Llc, 4505 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $0.

Kristopher J Kyarsgaard to Skr Rentals Llc, 25660 Deer Run, Sterling, $0.

Dennis J Kyarsgaard to Kristopher J Kyarsgaard, 25660 Deer Run, Sterling, $0.

Jaclyn M Sprague and Michael B Sprague Jr to Shay Brown, 313 1st Ave., Rock Falls, $250,000.

Justin T Verhulst and Meghan Verhulst to William Rodriguez and Marisa Smith, 1005 Ave. F, Sterling, $230,000.

Brandon P Scudder and Karen A Scudder to Jamie Avila, 202 17th Ave., Sterling, $165,000.

Janice Montee Estate, Linda J Montee, Pamela S Montee, Victoria L Stokes, and Paul M Montee to Nancy E Matthews, 806B Village Lane, Sterling, $142,000.

Timothy M Gould and Diane L Gould to Michael Topp, one parcel on Tampico Road, Sterling: 04-26-300-010, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

Laura Stoudt to Laura Stoudt and Chad E Stoudt, 2602 Meadow Drive, Sterling, $0.

Barbara Graham to Michael L Graham, one parcel in Albany Township: 12-01-200-009, $0.

Eric J Turnroth to Eric J Turnroth Trust and Linda M Turnroth Trust, one parcel in Hume Township: 16-01-100-013, $0.

Eric J Turnroth and Linda M Turnroth to Eric J Turnroth Trust and Linda M Turnroth Trust, 3000 Middle Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Deeds

Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Brian Westfall to Us Bank, 1214 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Robert Lee Porter and Mary Lou Porter to Robert Lee Porter Trust and Mary Lou Porter Trust, one parcel in Montmorency Township: 17-09-426-005, $0.

Kathy L Rigdon and Jose G Mendez Correa to Kathy Rigdon Trust and Jose Mendez Correa Trust, 22370 Mathew Road, Sterling, $0.