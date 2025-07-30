July 30, 2025
Sterling’s Mason Hubbard finishes 24th at International Junior Golf Championships

Impressive finish for Sterling grad

By Drake Lansman
Mason Hubbard of Emerald Hill tees off on #8 Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the 103rd Annual Lincoln Highway Men’s Golf Tournament.

Sterling's Mason Hubbard of Emerald Hill is pictured during the 103rd Annual Lincoln Highway Men’s Golf Tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling’s Mason Hubbard saved his best round for last on Tuesday at Trump National Doral in Miami. Hubbard, who made the final 76-player cut in a highly competitive field, shot a 2-under 70 to finish tied for 24th at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships.

He finished at +9 with a 224 total after three rounds, tied with five other golfers. Hubbard was tied for 53rd heading into his final round and finished just five strokes back from the Top 10.

Kaden Frierson (-3) of the United States won the tournament, followed by Canada’s Alexis Rouleau (-1) and Austria’s Alexander Zyla (-1).

“This tournament is unbelievable,” said Mason’s dad and high school golf coach, Nick. “The talent here is crazy. One tough round in there. Mason played great [Tuesday].”

Hubbard shot 74-80-70 over three days. His 13 birdies were tied for the second-most in the tournament. He had 25 pars, 11 bogeys, four double bogeys and one triple.

Hubbard was the highest finisher from the Illinois state qualifier. Mt. Zion’s Aidan Barnett tied for 47th.

Mason Hubbard

Mason Hubbard (Photo contributed by Sterling )

