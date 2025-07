Sterling American Legion Post 296 will host its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser Monday, Aug. 4.

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out). Rain date will be Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The meal includes half a chicken, chips, roll and drink for $11. Drive-thru and dine-in options will be available.

Proceeds will fund Sterling American Legion charities.

Sterling American Legion Post 296 is located at 601 First Ave., Sterling.