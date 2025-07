Rock Falls resident Avery Lynn Torres recently joined the American Angus Association as a junior member.

The association’s junior members are eligible to register cattle in the association. The members also can participate in association-sponsored events, National Junior Angus Association programs, and national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the world’s largest beef breed association with over 21,000 active adult and junior members.

For information, visit NJAA.info or angus.org.