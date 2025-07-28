July 28, 2025
Shaw Local
Kishwaukee College announces spring 2025 part-time students honors list

By Kate Santillan
Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road in Malta.

(Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

Kishwaukee College recently announced the students named to its part-time student honors list for the spring 2025 semester.

Students named to the honors list must complete between six and 12 semester college-level course hours. The students also must have a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the honors list include:

  • Amboy: Serenity Munk, Kristen Widolff
  • Ashton: Dylan Gonnerman, Greta Horner, Angel Soto
  • Byron: Grace Hanes, Tracee Nelson
  • Chana: Jack Anderson
  • Dixon: Amber Dewey, Angelica Jarrett
  • Lee: Jilliann Headley, Lenna Hulthen, Sydney Marshall
  • Lindenwood: Noah Garrelts, Rachel Lemay, Logan Popp
  • Monroe Center: Kaley Doyle
  • Mount Morris: Nickolas Hoffman, Carson Sweeney
  • Oregon: Ashley Cadie, Brent Gross, Laura Torres, Kathleen Wilson
  • Paw Paw: Mahala Gonzalez, Elizabeth Hemphill, Andrew Prescod
  • Steward: Raynah Hayes, Abigail Tarvestad
