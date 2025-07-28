Kishwaukee College announces spring 2025 part-time students honors list

Kishwaukee College recently announced the students named to its part-time student honors list for the spring 2025 semester.
Students named to the honors list must complete between six and 12 semester college-level course hours. The students also must have a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Sauk Valley-area students named to the honors list include:
- Amboy: Serenity Munk, Kristen Widolff
- Ashton: Dylan Gonnerman, Greta Horner, Angel Soto
- Byron: Grace Hanes, Tracee Nelson
- Chana: Jack Anderson
- Dixon: Amber Dewey, Angelica Jarrett
- Lee: Jilliann Headley, Lenna Hulthen, Sydney Marshall
- Lindenwood: Noah Garrelts, Rachel Lemay, Logan Popp
- Monroe Center: Kaley Doyle
- Mount Morris: Nickolas Hoffman, Carson Sweeney
- Oregon: Ashley Cadie, Brent Gross, Laura Torres, Kathleen Wilson
- Paw Paw: Mahala Gonzalez, Elizabeth Hemphill, Andrew Prescod
- Steward: Raynah Hayes, Abigail Tarvestad