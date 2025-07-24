Dixon’s Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center gives glimpse into how it helps children

Shining Star Executive Director Jessica Cash speaks to advocates Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in a child’s waiting room during an open house at the child advocacy center. (Alex T. Paschal)

Shining Star Child Advocacy Center hosted an open house Wednesday, July 23, at their facility located at Commerce Towers No. 110 in Dixon.

The center assists children who have made allegations of physical or sexual abuse and helps investigate cases.

The public was invited to walk through the facility, see its layout and learn what the center does.

The child-friendly center is covered in bright colors, calming wall paintings and art made by children and advocates. Big, cushy chairs and sofas, soft-stuffed animals, games and snacks all help put the child at ease during a stressful time. Comfort bags and snacks are offered to the children and are often donated by the public.

Bailey Robinett, a forensic interviewer, pointed out aspects of the center during a tour of the facility, including waiting rooms, a medical area and a therapy room.