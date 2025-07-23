Silver Arrow Studio hair salon makes its mark in downtown Dixon

Tasha and Ben Foster stand behind the counter of their new hair salon, Silver Arrow Studio, at 121 W. First St. in Dixon. (Brandon Clark)

After 14 years of cutting and styling hair in other people’s salons, Tasha Foster finally had enough.

“I was tired of working for other people and I was homesick,” Foster said of her decision to leave her salon job in Freeport to open the Silver Arrow Studio hair salon at 121 W. First St. in Dixon.

Foster had been making the nearly hour-long commute for the past six years, and said that after paying for gas and booth rent, many days “were a wash.” With a vision in mind and her husband, Ben Foster, by her side to build it, the pair decided to invest in themselves.

“I told her while she was up there, ‘Every client you get is one more root you’re growing somewhere where you don’t want to stay,’” Ben said. “So, we decided to put down and grow roots here.”

Tasha decided it was time to take charge of her career and went all in.

“It only made sense to come home. If I was going to build a solid clientele, why not do it where our family and friends are,” Tasha said. “Plus, it doesn’t put a limit on your creativity when nobody is standing over your shoulder.”

From taper fades to highlights, Silver Arrow Studio offers haircuts, coloring, waxing, beard trimming and other services. There are also two private rooms that the Fosters plan to rent out in the future for additional services, such as massage therapy, or an aesthetician.

The salon also offers 20% off for veterans, first responders and active military members.

The pair opened the hair salon over the Fourth of July weekend. The name is a tribute to the Fosters’ dog, Arrow, and Tasha’s preference for silver over gold.

“I was never a gold girl. Silver is pretty and it goes with everything,” Tasha said. “As for arrows, you have to go backwards to go forwards. You have to go through things. You have to know experiences to be able to push yourself through certain situations. So opening this shop is kind of the arrow piercing and going forward.”

Silver Arrow Studio is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Call 815-535-3131 or visit silverarrowstudio.com to schedule an appointment.