2 injured, one cited in four-vehicle crash between Fulton and Thomson

FULTON – Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Monday on state Route 84 between Fulton and Thomson.

Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:15 a.m. reporting the crash on Route 84 near the intersection of Lock Road in rural Fulton, according to a news release.

A white Freightliner bucket truck, owned by MidAmerican Energy and driven by an Elizabeth man, was traveling north on Route 84, just south of Lock Road, when it crossed the center line and entered the southbound lane, according to the release.

The bucket truck struck two oncoming vehicles – a black Kia sedan and a white Buick Crossover, according to the release. A silver Dodge Crossover, also southbound, then struck the engine of the Kia, which had become detached during the initial collision.

The driver of the Kia sedan was flown from the scene for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Buick also was taken with injuries deemed not life-threatening. The driver of the Dodge was not reported to be injured.

The driver of the bucket truck was cited for improper lane usage.

“This could have been much worse, and I’m grateful no lives were lost,” Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said. “I commend our deputies, first responders and partner agencies for their quick, coordinated response.”

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire and EMS, Thomson Fire and EMS, MedForce Air Medical Transport, Downtown Auto Clinic, J&S Body Shop and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Whiteside County’s Crash Reconstruction Unit will continue working to determine exactly what happened, Booker said.

“Public safety on our roadways is always a priority, and incidents like this are a reminder of how important that work is every single day,” he said.