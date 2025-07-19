Morrison firefighters pull truck, boat, trailer from lake at Morrison Rockwood State Park

Morrison firefighters work to pull a truck, boat and trailer from the lake at Morrison Rockwood State Park near Morrison on Friday, July 18, 2025. No one was injured after the truck accidentally entered the lake at the boat ramp. (Steve Siefken)

First responders were called to Morrison Rockwood State Park on Friday, July 18, to remove a truck pulling a boat and trailer that went underwater near Lake Carlton’s boat ramp.

Morrison firefighters work to pull a truck, boat and trailer from the lake at Morrison Rockwood State Park near Morrison on Friday, July 18, 2025. No one was injured after the truck accidentally entered the lake at the boat ramp. (Steve Siefken)

The Morrison Fire Department, Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies and Illinois Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the scene.

A Morrison firefighter watches as a truck, boat and trailer are recovered from the lake at Morrison Rockwood State Park near Morrison on Friday, July 18, 2025. No one was injured after the truck accidentally entered the lake at the boat ramp. (Steve Siefken)

When first responders arrived only a portion of the submerged vehicle could be seen sticking out of the water.

Morrison firefighters work to pull a truck, boat and trailer from the lake at Morrison Rockwood State Park near Morrison on Friday, July 18, 2025. No one was injured after the truck accidentally entered the lake at the boat ramp. (Steve Siefken)

After a lot of adjusting the boat and trailer, the truck, boat and trailer were pulled out of the water by the Morrison Fire Department and Dabney Wrecker, assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and three IDNR officers.

No injuries were reported.

About 100 people watched the rescue operation. Ten kayaks and one boat were stuck on the lake for close to four hours because of the mishap.