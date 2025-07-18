Sterling’s National Night Out is scheduled for Aug. 5

Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian and Police Chief Alejandro Chavira say a few words Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the department’s National Night Out celebration. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Neighborhoods throughout Sterling are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 42nd annual National Night Out hosted locally by the Sterling Police Department.

National Night Out is an event designed to strengthen communities by encouraging neighborhoods to engage in stronger relationships with each other and with their local law enforcement partners.

The Sterling Police Department invites residents to join officers from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, in Central Memorial Park (Grandon Civic Center) for an evening of free food, entertainment, vendors, games, giveaways and raffles.

There will be safety information on different topics, and Millie, Sterling Police Department’s comfort dog, will host a pet supplies drive for Happy Tails Humane Society at the event.

Officers will be collecting donations for new pet supply items such as cat litter, leashes, dog and cat toys, treats, bleach, dish soap and laundry detergent at the event.

Visit Sterling Police Department’s Facebook Page or email Community Service Officer Mary Toth at mtoth@sterling-il.gov for information regarding National Night Out.