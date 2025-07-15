Formerly known as Keystone, Sauk Valley Under 40 aims to connect millennials, Gen Zers to community

Formed in the spring of 2018 as a joint initiative between Sterling Main Street and the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, the group formerly known as Keystone was created to better engage millennials and Gen Z in community conversations, provide space for meaningful networking, and encourage personal and professional growth among the region’s next generation of leaders. (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

The community group formerly known as Keystone has officially rebranded as Sauk Valley Under 40, reflecting a renewed commitment to building community, connection and leadership opportunities for young adults throughout the Sauk Valley region.

Formed in the spring of 2018 as a joint initiative between Sterling Main Street and the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, the group was created to better engage millennials and Gen Z in community conversations, provide space for meaningful networking, and encourage personal and professional growth among the region’s next generation of leaders.

Over the years, the group – composed of individuals under the age of 40 – has worked collaboratively to strengthen ties across communities, spearhead local projects and cultivate a sense of belonging and pride among its members. With its new name, Sauk Valley Under 40, the group aims to further clarify its purpose and broaden its reach across the area.

“This new identity better reflects who we are and what we’re about,” said Dallas Knack, executive director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. “We want to create an inviting space for community members under the age of 40 who are interested in getting involved, making connections, or giving back – regardless of where they live or work.”

“Echoing the Chamber’s comments, Sterling Main Street is proud to support the evolution of this group into Sauk Valley Under 40,” said Janna Groharing, executive director of Sterling Main Street. “When young people feel connected and empowered, it sparks the creativity and leadership that not only build a vibrant downtown and fuel local entrepreneurship, but also help strengthen and sustain our entire community for the future.”

Participation is open to anyone under the age of 40 who has a connection to the Sauk Valley region. There is no requirement to belong to any particular organization or city – just a shared interest in learning, leading, and making a difference in the Sauk Valley region.

As the group continues to grow and evolve, its focus remains the same: to foster leadership, build relationships, and empower young adults to make a lasting impact in the communities they call home.

For more information or to get involved with Sauk Valley Under 40, contact Knack at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or director@saukvalleyareachamber.com or Janna Groharing at Sterling Main Street at 815-626-8610 or janna@sterlingmainstreet.org.