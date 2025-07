File photo: Iris Parks, 9, of Sterling grabs eggs Friday, April 11, 2025, during the Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA Easter Egg Hunt. Kids up to age 9 had a chance to swim around to gather floating eggs for prizes. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 11 featured Sterling/Rock Falls Family YMCA Marketing and Development Director Ellie Hanlon talking about the success of the summer day camp program for 2025.

Also discussed: the before and after school activities coming up, along with a summer sports camp, private and group training sessions, swim lessons, and adult classes offered.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.